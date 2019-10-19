DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Four people are in stable condition after being shot on Priscilla Avenue.

The victims are a 30-year-old male, 27-year-old female, 25-year-old male, and 30-year-old male.

One of the two 30-year-old men are currently undergoing surgery.

According to the City of Duquesne Chief of Police Tom Dunlevy, no suspect is in custody and the shootings were not fatal.

Allegheny County Police say a blue Ford Fusion pulled up to a house in the 600 block of Priscilla Avenue and began shooting at three of the four victims while they were on the porch.

A fourth victim was also hit by gunfire further down the road.

No motive has been determined and no suspects are currently wanted.

County Police are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details