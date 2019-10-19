PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A man wanted for an attempted homicide and carjacking over the summer in the Strip District has been arrested.

Now, Pittsburgh police have filed more charges against him for a separate incident.

Police started their search for Treysaun Lockett-Tillman in August.

The 21-year-old is accused of shooting a man outside the Savoy Restaurant in the 2600 block of Penn Avenue in the Strip District.

Court papers say a man saw Lockett-Tillman punch a woman.

When that man went to address him, he got shot.

Officers say Lockett-Tillman then went over to a car and demanded the driver take off. The driver said no and threw the keys at him.

Lockett-Tillman took off in the car that would later be found in Edgewood.

On Friday night, authorities found him at a house along Joslyn Drive in Penn Hills and quickly arrested him.

During a search of the house, police found marijuana, suspected heroin, guns and ammunition.

When he was interviewed by police Lockett-Tillman knew about his warrant but told police he wasn’t ready to go to jail.

He is now facing several charges for the two incidents, including attempted criminal homicide, agggravated assault, robbery of a vehicle and drug-related charges.