BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting in Bloomfield.

They say it happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Friendship Avenue, Near Penn Avenue.

The 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg.

His girlfriend took him to the hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police that a man came to their door and after a brief altercation, the suspect shot him in the leg.

Police are still investigating what happened.

SWAT team members went to the residence to make sure the suspect wasn’t there.

