GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A woman drove through the front window of a Greensburg restaurant Saturday, injuring one of the restaurant’s customers.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the Szechuan Garden Chinese restaurant on East Pittsburgh Street.

Officials believe the driver was parked in a nearby handicap spot when she put the car in reverse and drove into the storefront.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground.

Greensburg Fire Chief Thomas Bell says the customer was hit with flying debris.

“Minor scrapes, cuts, bruises,” he said. ”She was taken to the hospital. My understanding is she was treated and released.”

Neither the driver nor a dog in the vehicle were hurt. The driver was pulled from one of the vehicle’s windows.

Bell says the damage to the restaurant doesn’t appear as serious as it looks. The cleanup will be the bigger undertaking.

“Basically, it’s just the front storefront and some tables, chairs,” he said. “They had a drop ceiling in there. It came down, a couple of tiles out of that and everything. I don’t think it’s nothing majorly structural.”

There was still debris and broken glass in front of the store on Sunday evening, and the majority of the front window was boarded up.

The store was still offering takeout after the incident.