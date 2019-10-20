Comments (2)
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Showers from what was Tropical Storm Nestor brush by our southeastern counties through the morning but all of us will see a break in the clouds this afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.
KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery say lows tonight will be mild again in the upper 40s and lower 50s and we warm up to the lower 70s on Monday under mostly sunny skies.
A cold front arrives late Monday night bringing about a half inch of rain through lunchtime Tuesday and cooling temperatures back to seasonable highs in the lower 60s the rest of the week. Have a great Sunday!
You must log in to post a comment.