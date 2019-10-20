  • KDKA TVOn Air

CHERRY TREE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man and a woman were arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle during a test drive.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, James Potts of Coalport, Pa., and Brittani Faught of Marion Center contacted Gloria Custer of Cherry Tree about possible buying her car, a 2000 Hyundai Elantra on September 16.

When Potts and Faught took the car for a test drive, they never returned the vehicle to Custer.

Then on September 22, the car was towed and recovered by state police in an unrelated incident.

