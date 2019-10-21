Comments
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was transported to the hospital following a residential fire in Findlay Township.
Officials said Monday the residential structure fire is in the 400 block of Potato Garden Run Road.
The call came in around 4:30 p.m.
The fire marshall has been requested.
No word on the condition of the person transported.
