Filed Under:Findlay Township, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Residential Fire

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was transported to the hospital following a residential fire in Findlay Township.

Officials said Monday the residential structure fire is in the 400 block of Potato Garden Run Road.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m.

The fire marshall has been requested.

No word on the condition of the person transported.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments