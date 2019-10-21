



SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Three people were taken to the hospital following a police chase on Route 28.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning, troopers tried to stop a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Derik Carothers in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County on Sunday night.

He allegedly attempted to flee, refusing to pull over for troopers.

The vehicle got off Route 28 at exit 17, then police say Carothers lost control of the vehicle, which struck the center concrete medium.

Police say Carothers, 23-year-old Isiaha Waulk and a juvenile girl were taken to the hospital.

A stolen firearm and illegal drugs were allegedly found in the vehicle.

The two men are facing multiple charges, including firearm charges.

Police did not give an update on their conditions.