  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Arrests, Local TV, Police Chase, Route 28, South Buffalo Township


SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Three people were taken to the hospital following a police chase on Route 28.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning, troopers tried to stop a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Derik Carothers in South Buffalo Township, Armstrong County on Sunday night.

He allegedly attempted to flee, refusing to pull over for troopers.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The vehicle got off Route 28 at exit 17, then police say Carothers lost control of the vehicle, which struck the center concrete medium.

Police say Carothers, 23-year-old Isiaha Waulk and a juvenile girl were taken to the hospital.

A stolen firearm and illegal drugs were allegedly found in the vehicle.

The two men are facing multiple charges, including firearm charges.

Police did not give an update on their conditions.

Comments