BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A 25-year-old man is dead following a rollover crash in Butler County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police Butler, the crash happened Sunday night on Hall Road in Clay Township, Butler County just before 8 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 25-year-old from Butler, was traveling east at a high speed on Hall Road when he partially crossed the middle line.
That’s when police say another vehicle clipped his, causing him to lose control.
The car then flipped over multiple times, throwing the victim from the car. Police say the driver was fatally injured as a result of the crash.
The driver and passenger in the other car were not injured.
Police report that the 25-year-old wasn’t using his seatbelt.
