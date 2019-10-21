Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dr. Jim Withers was given a key to the city of Pittsburgh by Mayor Bill Peduto.
The key was issued Monday to Withers after decades of caring for people experiencing homelessness, the city announced.
Oct. 19, 2019 was also declared “Dr. Jim Withers Day.”
Withers founded Operation Safety Net back in 1992 in Pittsburgh.
He and his team delivered blankets, hygiene products, and food to people experiencing homelessness. Withers and his team also helped find people housing.
Withers also established the International Street Medicine Institution, the release said. The program helps people suffering from homelessness access to medical care.
He was also named CNN’s 2015 Hero of the Year.
You must log in to post a comment.