



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify a woman accused of robbing a local gas station and threatening the cashier.

Pittsburgh Police say they’re trying to find the woman who allegedly robbed the CoGo’s on Bailey Avenue on Oct. 14.

They say she demanded the cashier turn over all of the money in the register. She also allegedly threatened to hurt the cashier.

Police released surveillance photos of the robbery on Monday.

The woman was described to police as a thin female. She’s about 5 feet and 3 inches tall and 30 years old.

At the time of the robbery, police say she was wearing black coveralls with reflective stripes.

Police did not say how much the robber managed to take.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Robbery Detectives at 412-323- 7161.