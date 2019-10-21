



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh bride and her mother who both fought back against cancer shared a heartwarming dance to their anthem “Fight Song.”

Erica Stephenson said “I do” this weekend in Pittsburgh at the Georgetown Center, and she asked her mom to join her on the dance floor for a meaningful song.

The 29-year-old bride beat breast cancer last year, but just a few short months later, her mom Cindi received a terrible diagnosis: pancreatic cancer.

The popular song “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten pushed the pair through the tough times and countless chemo treatments.

Erica is now cancer-free and her mother finished chemo in February.

She continues her scans every three months and hopes to one day kick the disease for good.

Their special moment brought the room to tears, as the wedding guests lined the dance floor donning their pink shirts and ties.