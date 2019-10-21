



SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – As winter approaches, Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are looking to hire more than 1,000 employees.

In an effort to fill these spots, the resorts will be hosting a job fair on three different days.

There are open positions for both seasonal part-time and seasonal full-time jobs.

Some of the available positions include snowmakers, lift operators, snowcat operators, instructors and snow tubing and ski rental attendants. There are also hotel and food and beverage positions.

The first job fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be another on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Hidden Valley Resort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last one will be at the Ligonier Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you plan on attending one of the job fairs, you are encouraged to apply beforehand.