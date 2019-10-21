FINEVIEW (KDKA) — Police arrested a man after a standoff early Monday morning in Fineview.

Police say they were trying to serve a warrant at a home on Belleau Street just after 2:15 a.m.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a building with three apartments, refusing to come out.

The other occupants were forced out during the standoff.

SWAT was called to assist. After several attempts to make contact with the man, they were able to gain residence and deployed a K-9 unit.

They found the suspect inside a first-floor apartment where he was arrested.

A gun was found inside the home during the investigation.

Police did not say what the suspect is wanted for.