HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Two Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced new legislation known as a “heartbeat bill.”
The bill is being proposed by State Senator Doug Mastriano and State Representative Stephanie Borowicz.
It would require all physicians before proceeding with abortion to determine if the baby has a heartbeat.
If a heartbeat is detected, the abortion cannot be performed.
Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky, and Ohio have all passed similar legislation, but none have taken effect.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has said he will veto any abortion bill and Attorney General Josh Shapiro also said on Twitter, “Not so fast. Roe v. Wade is law of the land – I won’t allow it to be violated in our Commonwealth.”
