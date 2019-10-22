



NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – A modified lockdown at all Norwin schools was lifted and high school students are being dismissed early after a bomb threat.

All Norwin schools were on a modified lockdown as police investigated Monday morning.

Norwin School District says a suspect in the investigation is in custody and is no longer a threat.

The suspect allegedly shared a bomb threat to Norwin High School and Jeannette High School.

Before a suspect was located, the school district’s website says the North Huntingdon Township Police Department advised a modified lockdown to be extended to all buildings in the district.

The modified lockdown has since been lifted and police suggested that only high school students be dismissed early.

During a modified lockdown, children are not allowed to be dismissed to parents and parents are not allowed to enter the building.

Meanwhile, North Huntingdon police have issued an advisory, telling motorists to avoid Robbins Station at Clay Pike Road.

They say there are barriers set up there.

Police and bomb-sniffing dogs will continue to search the high school.

