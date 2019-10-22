HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – About 400 homes in Westmoreland County that lost their gas service without notice this morning will be getting it returned soon.
On Tuesday morning, Peoples Gas says its supplier turned off the gas valve so they could make repairs in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The outage came without any notification.
Almost 400 homes woke up without gas service.
However, the repairs have now been made and just before 9 a.m., Peoples Gas says service should be returned soon.
The company also said that it will be going around and stopping at each house that lost service to make sure everything is okay.
It’s advised that people don’t try to relight their own appliances. Peoples’ employees will be dispatched to relight them for residents.
In a statement, a person representing Peoples Gas said:
Last evening, routine maintenance was being conducted on a gas line from a gas supplier company that feeds the Peoples system. A valve was closed that feeds the Peoples system and Peoples lost gas to approximately 400 customers. When customers began to call Peoples Customer Service, Peoples dispatched field workers to determine the cause. Once identified, the supplier company was requested to correct the situation. Over 50 People’s employees were dispatched to aid our customers. This process includes safety checks of customer owned pipelines and equipment and then entering homes to relight appliances. Customers should not attempt to relight their own appliances. We will continue to relight appliances throughout the day and evening. As the process continues, updates will be posted on Peoples website at peoples-gas.com. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers and our crews will continue to work and be on standby throughout the evening.
You must log in to post a comment.