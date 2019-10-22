HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – About 400 homes in Westmoreland County that lost their gas service without notice this morning will be getting it returned soon.

On Tuesday morning, Peoples Gas says its supplier turned off the gas valve so they could make repairs in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The outage came without any notification.

Almost 400 homes woke up without gas service.

However, the repairs have now been made and just before 9 a.m., Peoples Gas says service should be returned soon.

The company also said that it will be going around and stopping at each house that lost service to make sure everything is okay.

It’s advised that people don’t try to relight their own appliances. Peoples’ employees will be dispatched to relight them for residents.

In a statement, a person representing Peoples Gas said: