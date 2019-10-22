SUNRISE, Fla. (KDKA) — Penguins’ Head Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed that center Jared McCann will play tonight against the Florida Panthers.
McCann missed the Penguins 3-2 overtime victory against Colorado on Wednesday, returned against Dallas on Friday but again was out of the lineup on Saturday against Vegas.
So far this season, McCann has been tasked with second-line center duties with Evgeni Malkin being out with an injury.
McCann has three goals and one assist for four points in seven games played this season.
Sullivan also confirmed Matt Murray will start against the Panthers.
The Penguins acquired McCann from the Panthers on February 1 along with Nick Bjugstad in exchange for Riley Sheahan, Derick Brassard, and three draft picks.
Face-off for tonight’s game at BB&T Center in Sunrise is 7:00 p.m.
