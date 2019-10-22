



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Installing car seats can be one of the most frustrating parts of parenting young children, but using them properly is also one of the most important things you can do to keep your child safe.

Kristine Sorensen talks with AAA safety advisor Terri Rae Anthony about what parents need to know and how they can get help from experts.

Here’s their edited conversation.

Kristine: “What’s the first thing parents should do?”

Terri Rae: “You have to find the seat that fits the child. You go on the child’s height and weight, and you want to be sure seat fits in your vehicle too. Get out your vehicle’s owner’s manual and find out how to install a car seat in your vehicle. Every vehicle is different, so instructions will be different for every vehicle. It’s something that shouldn’t just sit in your glove compartment — you have to get it out and use it while installing your seat.”

Kristine: “Another manual you really need to use is the car seat manual, right?”

Terri Rae: “Correct. It will give you instructions on everything you need to know to use the car seat properly. It will answer questions you have and provide phone numbers for more help.”

Kristine: “We hear about car seat recalls on the news a lot. What should parents know?”

Terri Rae: Parents should register their car seat. That way, the company will send a notice if there’s a recall on how to fix the seat or have it replaced.”

Kristine: “When should parents install the seat?”

Terri Rae: “If you are having a baby and are a first-time parent, you’re going to want to go to a fitting station or someone who checks car seats to get a lesson on how to do it before you have the baby. A lot of people think these check-up events are installation events, but they really aren’t. They’re to teach parents how to install the seat themselves because chances are, you’re going to be moving the seat, and you need to know how to do it yourself.”

Here’s a list from AAA of places to get your car seat checked and get help with teaching proper installation.

By Appointment Only:

AAA East Central

5900 Baum Blvd

Pittsburgh PA 15206

Phone: (412) 365-7211

By Appointment Only

Bellevue Fire Department

537 Bayne Avenue

Pittsburgh PA 15202

Phone: (412) 766-7455

Lieutenant Jack Davin

North Versailles Police Department

1401 Greensburg Avenue

North Versailles PA 15137

Phone: (412) 823-1111

By appointment only

Officer Norm Locke

Borough of Green Tree Police Department

10 W. Manilla Avenue

Pittsburgh PA 15220

Phone: (412) 921-8624

Please call to schedule an appointment

between 9:00am – 3:00pm weekdays.

*Green Tree residents only

Parkview EMS

200 South Margery Dr

Pittsburgh PA 15238

Phone: 412-449-1080

By appointment only

Sydney Hussar

City of Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS & Bureau of Police

Public Safety Fitting Station

220 22nd Street

Pittsburgh PA 15222

Phone: (412) 255-2450

Second & Fourth Monday’s. Please call to schedule.

Penn Township Ambulance

1030 Sandy Hill Rd

Irwin PA 15642

Phone: 724-744-4112

By appointment

Cranberry Township EMS

20727 Route 19, Suite 51

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Phone: (724) 776-4480. ext. 1911

Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10AM and 2PM

By appointment only

Peters Township Fire Department

245 East McMurray Road

McMurray, PA 15317

Phone: (724) 941-4176

By appointment only

Eastern Area Ambulance

192 11th Street

Turtle Creek, PA 15145

Phone: (412) 829-8155

Call for appointment

Alan Hitchen

Quality EMS

222 Brickyard Rd

Mars PA 16046

(724)625-6400

Contact person Dorothy Reismeyer

By appointment only

McCandless Franklin Park Ambulance Authority

9925 Grubbs Road

Wexford, PA, 15090

Phone: (412) 367-5883 *during normal business hours

2nd Wednesday 4pm to 6pm by appointment

Last Saturday 10 am to 2 pm by appointment

Mandy Cousins

Richland EMS

4009 Dickey Rd

Gibsonia PA 15044

(724)443-3030 ext. 2

Contact person Mandy Cousins

By appointment only

Medical Rescue Team South

315 Cypress Way

Pittsburgh PA 15228

Phone: (412) 343-5111

By appointment only

or Click Here

Ross West View EMS

5325 Perry Hwy

Pittsburgh, PA 17728

Phone: (412) 931-8200

Appointments by email only CPS@RWVEMS.ORG

Greg Porter gporter@rwvems.org

Scott Garing sgaring@rwvems.org mailto:sgaring@rwvems.org

Moon Twp Police Dept

1000 Beaver Grade Rd

Moon Township PA 15108

Phone: (412) 262-5000

By appointment only

Shaler EMS

339 Wetzel Road

Glenshaw, PA 15116

Phone: (412) 487-6590

By appointment only:

Call Tim Banyas

North Fayette Police Department

400 North Branch Road

Oakdale, PA 15071

Phone: (412) 787-8900

By appointment only

Email: nfpdjew@north-fayette.com

Monday – Friday (6:00am – 2:00pm)

Officer John Walls

*residents only

Turtle Creek

125 Monroeville Ave,

Turtle Creek, PA 15145

Phone: (412) 823-1200

Call for Appointment:

Officer John McCaul

North Strabane Fire Department

2550 Washington Road

Canonsburg PA 15317

Phone: 724-745-1010

By appointment

Dave Fair: dfair@nstfd.org

West Deer Police Department

109 East Union Road

Cheswick PA 15024

Phone: (724) 265-1100

By appointment only

Officer Tim Burk