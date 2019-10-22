



BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who possibly ran away and could be with an unknown male.

State Police Belle-Vernon are looking for 16-year-old Shalynn Anderson.

They say she was reported missing by her mother Monday night and hasn’t been seen since Oct. 12.

She lives in the Brownsville area in Fayette County, and police believe she might be with an unknown male.

Police say it appears the male in question was staying at the girl’s house for about a week without the mother’s knowledge.

According to police, his name could be Miles Johnson and he might frequent the Carrick neighborhood.

Any information about Anderson or the person she could be with is asked to call State Police Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.