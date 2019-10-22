  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:National Drug Take Back Day, Pittsburgh Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will host eight sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

In coordination with the Drug Enforcement Agency, people in Pittsburgh can drop off expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs at eight sites throughout the city.

  • ZONE 1: 1501 Brighton Road
  • ZONE 2: 2000 Centre Avenue
  • ZONE 3: 830 E. Warrington Avenue
  • ZONE 4: 5858 Northumberland Street
  • ZONE 5: 1401 Washington Boulevard
  • ZONE 6: 312 S. Main Street
  • Phillips Rec Center: 201 Parkfield Street
  • Police Headquarters: 1203 Western Avenue

    • More information on Prescription Drug Take Back Day can be found on the event’s official website.

Comments