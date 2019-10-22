Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will host eight sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
In coordination with the Drug Enforcement Agency, people in Pittsburgh can drop off expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs at eight sites throughout the city.
- ZONE 1: 1501 Brighton Road
- ZONE 2: 2000 Centre Avenue
- ZONE 3: 830 E. Warrington Avenue
- ZONE 4: 5858 Northumberland Street
- ZONE 5: 1401 Washington Boulevard
- ZONE 6: 312 S. Main Street
- Phillips Rec Center: 201 Parkfield Street
- Police Headquarters: 1203 Western Avenue
More information on Prescription Drug Take Back Day can be found on the event’s official website.
You must log in to post a comment.