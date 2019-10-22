PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are working to identify a suspect they say flashed a weapon at two students outside Westinghouse High School.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools, two students were engaged in a fistfight during dismissal period and a man pulled up in a vehicle, stepped out and flashed a weapon at the two students.

He then returned to his car and left the scene. Witnesses caught the man’s license plate number and provided it to the police.

When the incident occurred, students that had not left were brought back into the school and placed on lockdown.

Parents were notified of the lockdown and when the lockdown was lifted via phone call.

No students were injured or harmed during the incident.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details