PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A juvenile was arrested and another suspect is on the run after they allegedly robbed a man and stole his vehicle before crashing it in Knoxville.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a robbery in progress at the intersection of East Carson and 20th streets around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.
When they arrived on scene, they reportedly found a man who said he was robbed by two males after he had parked his vehicle in the area. He told police one of the suspects appeared to have a firearm hidden under his sweatshirt.
Then, police say the two suspects allegedly took the victim’s vehicle and drove off.
A short time later, police say the stolen vehicle crashed into a retaining wall in Knoxville.
According to police, the suspects ran. They apprehended a juvenile suspect who was treated at Children’s for minor injuries before he was arrested.
The search for the second male continues and the investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.