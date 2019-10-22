PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A juvenile was arrested and another suspect is on the run after they allegedly robbed a man and stole his vehicle before crashing it in Knoxville.

Pittsburgh Police say they responded to a robbery in progress at the intersection of East Carson and 20th streets around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When they arrived on scene, they reportedly found a man who said he was robbed by two males after he had parked his vehicle in the area. He told police one of the suspects appeared to have a firearm hidden under his sweatshirt.

Then, police say the two suspects allegedly took the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

A short time later, police say the stolen vehicle crashed into a retaining wall in Knoxville.

According to police, the suspects ran. They apprehended a juvenile suspect who was treated at Children’s for minor injuries before he was arrested.

The search for the second male continues and the investigation is ongoing.