PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Two similar thefts were reported in the Waterworks Plaza.
Zone 5 Police said two separate theft incidents occurred at two restaurants in the shopping center on Saturday, October 19.
The incidents happened on the 900 block of Freeport Road.
The first victim was eating at Walnut Grill when her wallet was taken from inside her purse, which was hung on the back of her chair.
The second victim was eating at the Market District café when her wallet was also taken from her purse, which was similarly hung on the back of her chair.
Both of the victim’s credit cards were used for large transactions.
Police reported a $1,200 charge at Saks Off Fifth and a $10,000 charge at Louis Vuitton in the Ross Park Mall.
