



WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A former general manager of a local McDonald’s is accused of stealing $241,000 from the fast-food restaurant and gambling the stolen funds.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives say Charles “Chuck” Hobi was the only person at a Wilkinsburg McDonald’s who had access to the restaurant’s safe. As general manager, Hobi was also responsible for making all deposits.

The criminal complaint says between October of 2018 and January of 2019, Hobi stole $241,000 in funds.

The owner told police he discovered that money was missing when he was reviewing bank records from his McDonald’s business account.

When confronted by the owner, detectives say Hobi didn’t deny the allegations. Instead, police claim Hobi said he “gambled it away.”

After this alleged confession, Hobi was fired.

When police confronted Hobi in September, the criminal complaint says Hobi told detectives that he was trying to pay back the money he had stolen. He also told detectives that he was in the middle of selling his Uniontown home in hopes of getting some funds to repay the owner.

He’s facing one count of theft by unlawful taking.