LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials seized numerous drugs, including more than 30 grams of suspected fentanyl, during a drug bust in Lawrence County.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigations Unit was joined by other law enforcement agencies on Tuesday to issue a search warrant in the 200 block of South Cedar Street in New Castle — officials said.

(Photo Credit: from Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office)

The search resulted in 30.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, 12 grams of suspected crack, 2.78 grams of suspected heroin, 2 grams of suspected cocaine, one digital weighing scale, and cash.

Terry Micco was taken into custody, charged with four counts of possession with the intent to deliver and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

