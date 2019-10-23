Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– With daylight-savings time approaching, cars will be on the road when deer are the most active.
The Pennslyvania Game Commission says deer have already increased their activity due to fall breeding season, also known as the rut.
Drivers are asked to slow down and be alert when driving.
In a 2019 report, released earlier this month, Pennsylvania remained third among states that collide with deer on the roads.
If a deer is struck, but it isn’t killed, drivers should report the incident to the Game Commission or local authorities.
