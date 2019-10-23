Comments
SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – A seventh-grader at Woodland Hills School District won’t be coming to school after allegedly threatening to “shoot up the school.”
Woodland Hills Superintendent James Harris confirmed a shooting threat was reported to “Safe2Say.”
He says authorities were notified about the threat. Students who overheard the threat posted about it on Snapchat.
Police are interviewing the accused student and investigating the incident.
There will also be heightened security, the superintendent says. Swissvale Police will be at the school Thursday.
