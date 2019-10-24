Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl missing from Virginia.
According to the FBI, Isabel Hicks was last seen at her home about an hour north of Richmond early Monday morning.
She is believed to be with Bruce Lynch Jr., and is considered an endangered missing juvenile.
Agents say they may be in a light blue, almost silver-looking Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071.
They think the pair may be staying in wooded areas and camping.
It’s unclear which direction they are headed, but the FBI does want to spread the word in the Pittsburgh area.
