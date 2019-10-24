FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — Classes are canceled today at Fox Chapel Area High School due to an alleged threat reported through the state Attorney General’s Safe2Say Something program.

According to school district officials, the alleged bomb threat was reported late Wednesday night.

In a message on the district’s Facebook page, officials say: “The threat was very ambiguous and non-specific, and was related to rumors circulating about a bomb threat.”

O’Hara Township Police were called in, and along with two bomb-sniffing dogs, swept the building, but didn’t find anything threatening.

However, as a precaution district officials decided to cancel Thursday classes at the high school. Students in the rest of the district will have a normal school day.

District officials say, “We hope you know that the district takes very seriously the safety and well-being of all our students and staff.”

Officials anticipate classes at the high school to resume Friday, but they will operate under heightened security.