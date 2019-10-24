TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Massacre.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A miniature cow broke loose from its crate at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Airport Authority says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon during a cargo transfer on a ramp.

They say the mini cow broke out of the crate it was traveling in.

Ground crews were able to quickly save the animal and put it back in its crate.

Airport operations were not affected by the cow’s break-out, Allegheny County Airport Authority says.

