Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A miniature cow broke loose from its crate at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
Allegheny County Airport Authority says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon during a cargo transfer on a ramp.
They say the mini cow broke out of the crate it was traveling in.
Ground crews were able to quickly save the animal and put it back in its crate.
Airport operations were not affected by the cow’s break-out, Allegheny County Airport Authority says.
You must log in to post a comment.