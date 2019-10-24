



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There will be significant differences between forecasts from different meteorologist over the next couple of days. It continues all the way through Halloween day, when data finally, kind of, comes together.

If you are going with the GFS, that technically now is the more accurate model, you have temperatures dipping on Tuesday with some rain around. Halloween day would then be dry and cool with temperatures in the 40s.

If you are going with the EURO, old champ and recently pretty darn accurate, then you keep temperatures unseasonably warm through Wednesday with a rainy and windy Halloween day.

It’s truly a trick (EURO) or treat (GFS) type of forecast for Halloween at this point. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is taking the trick forecast. KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin took the treat.

Smiley says the conditions will become clearer after we get through the weekend rain. Let’s talk about that.

A Gulf low is expected to develop at the end of the day today into Friday, tracking to the northeast. The low will track along a developing long wave trough of very cold air. As the low tracks by, it will first pull in a warm front that will keep temperatures very warm Sunday, followed by a cold front sometime around noon on Sunday.

There will be two distinct rounds of rain coming from this system.

The first arrives Saturday afternoon with the arrival of the warm front. Data shows some heavy rain possible at this time, but for the most part, this still looks like a soaking rain with a couple of embedded weak storms.

Expect some fog around on Sunday as the warm air rushes in. Second round of rain arrives as the cold front pushes through. This will be late morning into the afternoon that this occurs.

Highs today will be in the mid-60s with mostly clear skies. Clouds will arrive overnight with cloudy conditions expected for Friday. Smiley says he can’t completely rule out an isolated shower along I-80 on Friday, but it seems the chance is very small.

