SUMMIT POINT, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say two people have died in the crash of a small airplane in West Virginia.

The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown, Maryland, reports Middleway Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Mood confirmed the two fatalities.

Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty tells news outlets the plane caught fire on impact Thursday afternoon in Summit Point, an unincorporated community near the Virginia line.

In an emailed statement, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Mooney M20 crashed with two people aboard, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg at 5:20 p.m.

The plane’s origin and destination weren’t immediately known.

Summit Point is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Washington, D.C.

The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident.

