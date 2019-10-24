(Oct. 24) This story has been updated to say all charges are going to be dropped against Aaron Massengill.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police are dropping dropped charges against the man who self-identified himself as the suspect in the robbery of a Jimmy John’s on Forbes Avenue.

Aaron Massengill, 40, was arrested by officials, but the charges were later dropped, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said on Facebook.

Officials said the man identified himself as the robber of the Jimmy John’s on the 3400 block of Forbes Avenue when officials showed surveillance photos from the night of the robbery on Oct. 13.

He also said he was inside the Jimmy John’s the day of the robbery and provided other details about the crime that were only known to detectives.

After further investigation, officials determined he was not the suspect and did not rob the restaurant.

The man faced charges of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.