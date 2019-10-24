



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the middle of his address at the Marcellus Shale Insight conference, President Trump launched into an attack on local Congressman Conor Lamb.

“Democrat Conor Lamb,” Trump said to boos from the crowd.

“This guy talks so nicely about me. He’s like got my policy, except for one problem. He never votes for me. Never, ever, ever.”

In the spring of 2018, Lamb narrowly won a special election over the Trump-endorsed candidate, Rick Saccone, and then in the fall of 2018, Lamb — in the new 17th congressional district — defeated Republican Congressman Keith Rothfus.

The President seems to take it personally.

“So Conor Lamb right here from Pittsburgh and I appreciate Conor — I have no idea who you even look like — but there’s some guy named Conor Lamb, who speaks very nicely about you, but you know why? Because you’re in like a Trump district.”

The 17th District includes much of Allegheny County into the North Hills and Cranberry and all of Beaver County, and Trump won this district by 2.5 percentage points in 2016.

So on Wednesday, he pitched a Republican to oppose Lamb.

“There’s a guy named Sean Parnell who’s a fantastic military man, brilliant, got everything going,” said Trump.

“And I heard, fellows,” Trump said, looking at the local Republican congressmen in the audience, “maybe my genius congressman can tell me. I hear that Sean, Sean Parnell, is going to run against Conor Lamb.”

Parnell, who lives in Cranberry, is an army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan and is now an accomplished author who appears on Fox News.

But is he running for Congress?

Stay tuned — neither Parnell nor Lamb were available for comment.

