PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they caught a suspect in the act of spray painting graffiti onto a wall under the Bloomfield Bridge.
The wall is part of the park named in honor of fallen Pittsburgh Police Officer Paul Sciullo II, who was killed in the line of duty in Stanton Heights in 2009.
Police say the park has a history of vandalism as recently as this past June when someone spray painted the two memorial plaques and stole the flag honoring fallen officers.
Investigators have arrested 24-year-old Maya Quezada for the most recent graffiti.
Police say the suspect tried to make a run for it, but officers caught up to Quezada and found gold paint.
Quezada is facing multiple charges.
Neighbors have asked for police to ramp up patrols in the area. They say they’re tired of drug activity and hope more police can deter the crime.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.