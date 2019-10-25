Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers let loose and put their cooking skills to the test
Tevin Jones and Trey Edmunds participated Thursday in the healthy cooking demonstration at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.
Jones and Edmunds received tips and tricks from culinary officials as they cooked meals for those in attendance.
“These women in here are the true warriors,” Edmunds said. “To see the smiles on their faces and how they view us, I like to think our food was pretty good. We had a good time. I’m glad I came.”
The demonstration at McGee was part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month events for UPMC and the Steelers.
