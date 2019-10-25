TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Massacre.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers let loose and put their cooking skills to the test

Tevin Jones and Trey Edmunds participated Thursday in the healthy cooking demonstration at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

Jones and Edmunds received tips and tricks from culinary officials as they cooked meals for those in attendance.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“These women in here are the true warriors,” Edmunds said. “To see the smiles on their faces and how they view us, I like to think our food was pretty good. We had a good time. I’m glad I came.”

The demonstration at McGee was part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month events for UPMC and the Steelers.

