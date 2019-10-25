Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The former roommate of two brothers who died in the Tree of Life shooting, Cecil and David Rosenthal, got a special care package this morning.
ACHIEVA, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities, presented Chris Brown with a trip to Hershey Park because he loves chocolate.
He also received an iPad. Brown uses written statements to communicate, so having an iPad means he’ll never run out of paper.
The staff at ACHIEVA helped Cecil and David live full and productive lives for 20 years, and they say they’re thrilled to help the Rosenthal’s roommate in his owner.
