WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Some local firefighters joined in on a woman’s 100th birthday party after a firm alarm call brought them to the celebration.

On Facebook, the South Strabane Fire Fighters IAAF Local 5006 posted that they were called Thursday to Strabane Woods for a general fire alarm.

When they arrived, they learned the candles from Ms. Agnus’ 100th birthday party set off the alarm call.

The firefighters stuck around and celebrated the woman’s birthday.

“From the South Strabane Fire Department and members of local 5006, Happy Birthday, Agnes,” the firefighters said on Facebook.

“P.S. Next time, you can just call to invite us, no need for such a ruckus,” they added.

