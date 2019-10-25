TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
OAKLAND, Pa. (KDKA)– Testing of the food delivery robots will soon resume on Pitt’s campus.

Previous testing was put on hold due to safety concerns, but it will resume this afternoon.

Starship Technologies, maker of the devices, modified the mapping routes of the robots to ensure that extra space is available at cross walks.

Joe Miksch, Director of Media Relations, said, “The testing will be conducted under human supervision and remotely through cameras and other sensors… We encourage feedback during this additional testing as we move toward the launch of the delivery service.”

