OAKLAND, Pa. (KDKA)– Testing of the food delivery robots will soon resume on Pitt’s campus.

Previous testing was put on hold due to safety concerns, but it will resume this afternoon.

i (in a wheelchair) was just trapped *on* forbes ave by one of these robots, only days after their independent roll out. i can tell that as long as they continue to operate, they are going to be a major accessibility and safety issue. [thread] https://t.co/JHo5PlzMFs — 👻Emily Eek ! Ackerman 👻 (@EmilyEAckerman) October 21, 2019

Starship Technologies, maker of the devices, modified the mapping routes of the robots to ensure that extra space is available at cross walks.

Joe Miksch, Director of Media Relations, said, “The testing will be conducted under human supervision and remotely through cameras and other sensors… We encourage feedback during this additional testing as we move toward the launch of the delivery service.”