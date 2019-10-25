Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local Comcast workers picketing in Pittsburgh’s West End are demanding a fair wage.
Union members say they’ve been working the past five months without a contract.
They say they’ve had 19 bargaining sessions, but no progress.
“It’s time to get the message across that these guys need more pay. A fair wage. We don’t have to work two jobs when you’re working for Comcast, it’s a billion dollar — multi-billion dollar — company, Fortune 500 company, and we’re struggling,” said Jack Follmer.
Comcast released a statement regarding the strike:
“Negotiations are ongoing, and we are working to reach an agreement that is fair to both Comcast and our employees. Comcast is bargaining in good faith and will continue to do so.”
