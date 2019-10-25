TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A convicted felon admitted to illegally possessing the gun used by a 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in a Mount Washington home.

The Department of Justice announced Friday that Paul Parrish, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Parrish was one of several people in the basement of a Mount Washington, smoking marijuana, when 3-year-old Yasha Ross shot herself in the chest in March 2017.

Police said when the adults heard a loud bang, they ran upstairs and found Yasha bleeding and crying out for her mother. When police arrived on the scene, they found the gun on a bedroom floor. The girl later died at the hospital.

Parrish told police that the gun involved belonged to a former girlfriend, who owed him money after he paid some of her fines. He was keeping the gun until she paid him back.

As a convicted felon, Parrish was not legally allowed to have a gun.

He had four prior convictions for felony offenses, officials said.

