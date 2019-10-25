PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fraternity at the University of Pittsburgh has been suspended as officials investigate hazing allegations.
The Phi Kappa Theta fraternity at the university was placed on “Interim Loss of Privileges” and new member registration has been suspended until an investigation is complete.
Last Friday, an anonymous report was made to the university about possible new member hazing by the fraternity
But not everyone thinks the precautionary move by the school is a good one.
“I was a Kappa Delta at Pitt,” said alum Erin Merydith. “If someone was seriously injured or there was a death, that would be a different story. We raise so much money for charities.”
Some students who belong to a service organization said it was not right to comment until the facts are available.
“We don’t really know much about the fraternities on campus,” said Sade Gukuru, a University of Pittsburgh student.
The fraternity could not be reached for comment.
The University of Pittsburgh issued a statement, saying:
“Last week, The University received a report that the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity may have been involved in hazing. At that time, the fraternity was placed on Interim Loss of Privileges — New Member Education. After information was presented, the chapter status has been changed to Interim Suspension of Registration, pending an investigation. Our policies and expectations have been made very clear to our students. We encourage all students to reflect on their involvement in our fraternity and sorority community and their organization’s commitment to a culture that values excellence and the wellbeing of its community members. The University will continue to investigate all allegations of hazing and other violations of the Student Code of Conduct. Community members can report hazing and other crimes here.”
