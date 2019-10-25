



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fraternity at the University of Pittsburgh has been suspended as officials investigate hazing allegations.

The Phi Kappa Theta fraternity at the university was placed on “Interim Loss of Privileges” and new member registration has been suspended until an investigation is complete.

Last Friday, an anonymous report was made to the university about possible new member hazing by the fraternity

But not everyone thinks the precautionary move by the school is a good one.

“I was a Kappa Delta at Pitt,” said alum Erin Merydith. “If someone was seriously injured or there was a death, that would be a different story. We raise so much money for charities.”

Some students who belong to a service organization said it was not right to comment until the facts are available.

“We don’t really know much about the fraternities on campus,” said Sade Gukuru, a University of Pittsburgh student.

The fraternity could not be reached for comment.

The University of Pittsburgh issued a statement, saying: