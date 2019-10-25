PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Erik Gudbranson for forward Andreas Martinsen and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.
The Pittsburgh Penguins say they received the draft pick and Martinsen from the Anaheim Ducks, executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford announced Friday.
The 29-year-old forward will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. The Pens say he’s signed through the end of the 2019-20 season.
During the 2018-19 season, Gudbranson played 19 games with the Pens.
