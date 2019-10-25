PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh community continues to heal after the deadly attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

This weekend marks one year and there are plans to remember and honor the victims of that fateful day. It’s expected to be an emotional weekend.

In speaking with the Jewish community, they have seen support pour in from around the world.

They say your actions can help support the words we’ve seen all around the city. Stronger than hate.

“This is an opportunity to allow the community to mourn and heal together,” said Brian Schreiber, CEO of Jewish Community Ceenter.

On Sunday more than 800 people will do various community service projects around the City of Pittsburgh between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At this point, those are filled.

Adam Hertzman, director of marketing for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, said, “Pittsburgh came together in a way that shows how important for people to get to know each other and serve each other.”

But, you can still be part of the Jewish community center’s blood drive from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 at their Squirrel Hill or South Hills locations.

“I think just like October 27th is such an important day, it’s what happens on October 28th and the days after that are going to be every year as important after we commemorate the one year mark to continue to pay it forward,” said Schreiber.

Around the same time on Sunday, the Resiliency Center on Forbes Avenue will be available to anyone looking for a place to cope with their feelings.

Between 2-4 p.m. the Rodef Shalom Congregation in Oakland will host a public Torah study.

“This is a unique point in history in which people from around the world have come to support the Jewish community in a way I don’t think has ever happened in history,” said Hertzman.

At 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Soldiers & Sailor Memorial Hall and Museum will seat thousands as they remember the lives lost.

If you plan to attend, expect security and bag checks.

There will be overflow seating outside with screens showing the service.

Jewish community members feel this weekend continues the healing process.

“I think it’s really important for the healing of the community that we have that support from around the world that really we saw last year as well,” said Hertzman.

If you are not able to attend the service we will stream it on our website and app.

Other religions are offering support. Catholic Bishop David Zurich and Mayor Bill Peduto will host a walk on Saturday to remember the victims on Saturday at noon near PNC Park.

Join me and Mayor @BillPeduto tomorrow, Oct. 26 at noon by PNC Park for a Love Walk and Interfaith Reflection to remember the Tree of Life victims, pledge our "Unity in Love" and give warm outerwear & baby items to the poor. We'll walk 1 mile to @CathCharPgh. #StrongerThanHate — Bishop Zubik (@BishopZubik) October 25, 2019

According to the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, their Sunday school students will stop by the memorial and pay their respects.