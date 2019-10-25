TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Massacre.
WHITEHALL (KDKA) — Whitehall Borough Police issued an important safety warning for their residents early Friday morning.

The police department was having problems with their phone system.

Whitehall dispatches its own police, fire and EMS, but this morning, the system went down.

Anyone calling the 412-884-1100 emergency number only got a busy signal.

In the event of an emergency, they were asking residents to call 911 for Allegheny County dispatchers.

 

Whitehall officials worked with the phone carrier to fix the problem. And now the regular number is back in working order.

