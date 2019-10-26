



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A flight attendant is suing Southwest Airlines after she allegedly spotted two pilots livestreaming restroom video on a Pittsburgh flight.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in Arizona federal court, Renee Steinaker is accusing the Dallas-based carrier of retaliation after she reported the incident.

According to Arizona Central, the suit alleges that on the flight from Pittsburgh to Phoenix, the pilot asked Steinaker to come to the cockpit so he could use the restroom. That’s when Steinaker allegedly spotted an iPad mounted to the windshield that was livestreaming from the restroom.

“They led her to believe that she and others had been filmed — had been videotaped if you will — while they were using the lavatory. It’s really hard to imagine a more outrageous kind of conduct,” aviation attorney Ronald L.M. Goldman, who is representing Steinaker, told the Arizona Republic.

Steinaker claims in her lawsuit she was warned not to talk to anybody about the incident, which she documented with a cellphone video of the iPad.

The suit alleges the pilots continue to fly for Southwest.