PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins injury woes seem to be getting better.
Today, according to General Manager Jim Rutherford, forwards Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and defenseman Zach Trotman have been activated from injured reserve. They have also assigned Trotman to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Bjugstad and Rust will both be in the lineup tonight when the Penguins take on the Stars.
Rust has not yet played this season after he was hurt blocking a shot against Buffalo in the final game of the preseason.
Bjugstad, however, played in the first two games of the season but has missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury sustained against Columbus on October 5.
The Penguins will meet the Stars tonight in the final game of three-game road trip tonight at 8:00 p.m. before returning home to face the Flyers on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.
