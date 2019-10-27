Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– UPMC, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities, of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, are teaming up to debut new mobile healthcare units.
Officials from the organizations will reveal the new units at a dedication ceremony at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, October 2 at 3 p.m.
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile has partnered with UPMC Children’s Hospital and RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown since 2001.
Together the organizations deliver pediatric medical services to families who live in medically underserved communities.
