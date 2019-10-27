TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Care Mobile Unit, Morgantown, Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, UPMC Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– UPMC, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Ronald McDonald House Charities, of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, are teaming up to debut new mobile healthcare units.

Officials from the organizations will reveal the new units at a dedication ceremony at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, October 2 at 3 p.m.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile has partnered with UPMC Children’s Hospital and RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown since 2001.

Together the organizations deliver pediatric medical services to families who live in medically underserved communities.

Comments