TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:PWSA, Squirrel Hill, test, Water Main

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PWSA announced that it will be shutting off a 20-inch water main in Squirrel Hill again.

PWSA crews will be returning to Fifth Avenue on Monday, October 28, to perform a test on the water main from 12-5 a.m.

The following customers will NOT have water service:
• Fifth Avenue (North Craig Street – Morewood Avenue)
• Morewood Avenue (Fifth Avenue – Forbes Avenue)

No street closure is expected.

Comments