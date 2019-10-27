Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– PWSA announced that it will be shutting off a 20-inch water main in Squirrel Hill again.
PWSA crews will be returning to Fifth Avenue on Monday, October 28, to perform a test on the water main from 12-5 a.m.
UPDATE: Crews will return to this site to perform another test shut on the 20'' main on Fifth Ave tonight from 12 am until approx. 5 am. The same water outage details apply. No street closure expected. https://t.co/LCyjyY3lQW
— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) October 27, 2019
The following customers will NOT have water service:
• Fifth Avenue (North Craig Street – Morewood Avenue)
• Morewood Avenue (Fifth Avenue – Forbes Avenue)
No street closure is expected.
